UFC 227 Embedded: Should Mighty Mouse Win Two Belts and Retire?

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 227 Embedded, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson spends time with family before saying goodbye and heading to LA for fight week. Flyweight title challenger Henry Cejudo talks about his upcoming challenge at the barber.

Bantamweight title challenger Cody Garbrandt does media in Los Angeles, and champion TJ Dillashaw gets physical therapy on an unlikely body part.

UFC 227 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title rematches taking place Saturday, August 4th on Pay-Per-View.

