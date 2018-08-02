UFC 227 Embedded: Mike Tyson Makes the Drive for Cody Garbrandt

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 227 Embedded, bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw trains alongside featherweight Cub Swanson, who will also represent SoCal at Staples Center this weekend. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt fine-tunes his skills with a team motivated to win back the belt. Relaxed flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson does media in LA as opponent Henry Cejudo arrives for fight week.

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson offers some advice to Garbrandt.

UFC 227 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title rematches taking place Saturday, August 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.