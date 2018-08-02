HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Accepted Fight Against T.J. Dillashaw But UFC Had Other Plans

Conor McGregor weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor Says He’s ‘Very Close’ to Finalizing His Return to the UFC

featuredCody Garbrandt: T.J. Dillashaw Made Every Excuse Possible Not to Take the Rematch with Me

Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Dismisses Colby Covington, Zeroes in on Darren Till

UFC 227 Embedded: Mike Tyson Makes the Drive for Cody Garbrandt

August 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 227 Embedded, bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw trains alongside featherweight Cub Swanson, who will also represent SoCal at Staples Center this weekend. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt fine-tunes his skills with a team motivated to win back the belt. Relaxed flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson does media in LA as opponent Henry Cejudo arrives for fight week.

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson offers some advice to Garbrandt.

RELATED > Referee Marc Goddard Addresses 12-to-6 Elbow Call on Eddie Alvarez

UFC 227 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title rematches taking place Saturday, August 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA