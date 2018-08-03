UFC 227 Embedded: Frenemies, Open Workouts and Fight Predictions

On Episode 4 of UFC 227 Embedded, bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw continues his fight week training. At the host hotel, flyweight title challenger Henry Cejudo has friendly interactions with other stars from the card, including bantmaweight title challenger Cody Garbrandt and his own opponent, flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson. Debuting middleweight Kevin Holland discovers the benefits of being followed by a camera, as veteran Thiago Santos vows to shut him down on Saturday night. Then the athletes of the main and co-main events entertain fans at open workouts.

UFC 227 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title rematches taking place Saturday, August 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.