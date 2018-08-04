UFC 227 Embedded: Final Weight Cuts and Getting Fired Up to Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 227 Embedded, athletes sound off at Ultimate Media Day before squaring off with their opponents: middleweights Kevin Holland and Thiago Santos; strawweights JJ Aldrich and Polyana Viana; flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo; and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Back at the host hotel, Garbrandt gets more celebrity support as Chuck Zito and Russell Peters stop by. Final weight cuts begin Thursday night for the fighters including featherweight foes Renato Moicano and Cub Swanson. Everyone makes weight on Friday morning, and a packed ceremonial weigh-in sets the stage for an incredible event.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Punished Further by UFC

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.