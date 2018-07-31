UFC 227 Embedded: Fighting and Fatherhood

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 227 Embedded, flyweight title challenger Henry Cejudo incorporates military-grade reaction drills and hot-weather hikes into his workout schedule. Dominant champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson braves a pet store with his children before hitting the gym.

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw embraces his first training camp as a father, as opponent Cody Garbrandt and team take a private plane to Los Angeles.

UFC 227 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title rematches taking place Saturday, August 4th on Pay-Per-View.

