UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White and the big winners from Saturday’s UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 fight card fielded questions from the media during the event’s post-fight press conference. Hear what the athletes had to say about their fights.

