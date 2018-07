UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden take a look back at the first fight between UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt and break down what to expect this time around at UFC 227.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Says He’s ‘Very Close’ to Finalizing His Return to the UFC

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.