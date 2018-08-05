UFC 227 Attendance and Gate Numbers from Los Angeles

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 5, 2018
UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 took place on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. 17,794 spectators were in attendance to witness the pay-per-view fight card generating $2,848,928.68 in gate receipts.Staples Center in Los Angeles

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw ended his rivalry with former champion and former teammate Cody Garbrandt in the fight card’s main event with a first-round finish. After knocking Garbrandt down during an exchange, Dillashaw delivered a series of unanswered punches that forced the referee to step in and stop the fight late in the opening round.

In the co-main event, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo avenged a previous loss to the most dominant champion in UFC history, Demetrious Johnson. Cejudo overcame adversity in the opening round to earn a spit decision victory. He ended Johnson’s six-year title reign. The back and forth battle earned Fight of the Night honors.

               

