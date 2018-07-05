UFC 226 Ultimate Media Day Face-Offs Video

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

See the fighters face off at the UFC 226 Ultimate Media Day staredowns. The main and co-main event fighters square off at their own individual press conference, but the rest of the fighters went nose-to-nose for photographers ahead of the UFC 226 Pre-Fight Press Conference.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.