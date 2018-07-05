UFC 226 Pre-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

Prior to Saturday’s UFC 226, UFC president Dana White and the main event fighters fielded questions from the media during the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.