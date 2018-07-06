UFC 226 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-Offs

The main event and co-main event fighters of UFC 226 faced off during the pre-fight press conference on Thursday in Las Vegas. Check out the athletes getting up close and person before Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

