UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Though UFC 226 main eventers Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are fairly friendly ahead of their historical showdown on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, there are several other fighters on the card that can’t say the same.

Most notably, Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis got extremely worked up during their weigh-in staredown, as Lewis shoved Ngannou, causing them to have to be held apart. Things also got very heated between Michael Chiesa, who missed weight, and Anthony Pettis.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.