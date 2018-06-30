UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier – The Best Against The Best

(Courtesy of UFC)

The best heavyweight and the best light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC 226 as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier prepare for the super fight of 2018. UFC 226 takes place on July 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.