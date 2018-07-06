UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Official Weigh-in Video

The 22 athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 226 fight card officially weighed in on Friday morning in Las Vegas. Heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic puts his title on the line in the main event against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.