HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

featuredUFC 226 Official After Daniel Cormier Weighs in Heavier Than Stipe Miocic; Michael Chiesa Misses Weight

TUF 27 Live Results

featuredThe Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Live Weigh-in Results

Brad Tavares UFC 216 Fight Highlights

featuredBrad Tavares Says It’s Too Much, Too Soon for Israel Adesanya to Face Him Right Now

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Live Weigh-in Results

July 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

If you don’t want to wait for the UFC 226 Ceremonial Weigh-in on Friday afternoon, you don’t have to. Tune in for MMAWeekly.com’s UFC 226 Official Early Weigh-in Live Results, which starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. 

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We had some technical difficulties with our video stream, but have full live written weigh-in results below. Our apologies on the live stream.)

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Takes Scary Fall Following UFC 226 Press Conference

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

  • Stipe Miocic (c)(242.5) vs. Daniel Cormier (246)
  • Francis Ngannou (253) vs. Derrick Lewis (264.5)
  • Paul Felder (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)
  • Michael Chiesa (157.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (156)*
  • Gokhan Saki (206) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

  • Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Paulo Costa (185.5)
  • Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Rob Font (135.5)
  • Lando Vannata (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)
  • Curtis Millender (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Early Prelims (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (155.5)
  • Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)

Main Event Back-up

  • Alexander Volkov (236)**

*Chiesa missed weight, will not re-weigh-in
**Volkov weighed in as a back-up for the main event

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA