UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Live Weigh-in Results

If you don’t want to wait for the UFC 226 Ceremonial Weigh-in on Friday afternoon, you don’t have to. Tune in for MMAWeekly.com’s UFC 226 Official Early Weigh-in Live Results, which starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: We had some technical difficulties with our video stream, but have full live written weigh-in results below. Our apologies on the live stream.)
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Weigh-in Results
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)
- Stipe Miocic (c)(242.5) vs. Daniel Cormier (246)
- Francis Ngannou (253) vs. Derrick Lewis (264.5)
- Paul Felder (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)
- Michael Chiesa (157.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (156)*
- Gokhan Saki (206) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)
- Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Paulo Costa (185.5)
- Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Rob Font (135.5)
- Lando Vannata (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)
- Curtis Millender (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)
Early Prelims (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)
- Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (155.5)
- Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)
Main Event Back-up
- Alexander Volkov (236)**
*Chiesa missed weight, will not re-weigh-in
**Volkov weighed in as a back-up for the main event