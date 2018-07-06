UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Live Weigh-in Results

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We had some technical difficulties with our video stream, but have full live written weigh-in results below. Our apologies on the live stream.)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Stipe Miocic (c)(242.5) vs. Daniel Cormier (246)

Francis Ngannou (253) vs. Derrick Lewis (264.5)

Paul Felder (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Michael Chiesa (157.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (156)*

Gokhan Saki (206) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Paulo Costa (185.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Rob Font (135.5)

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Curtis Millender (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Early Prelims (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (155.5)

Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)

Main Event Back-up

Alexander Volkov (236)**

*Chiesa missed weight, will not re-weigh-in

**Volkov weighed in as a back-up for the main event