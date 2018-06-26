UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier bout from Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The UFC is back to its home base in Las Vegas for its cornerstone event of the year. UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier features a superfight that anchors the MMA juggernaut’s International Fight Week.

Record-setting heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line for the fourth time against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier in the night’s main event.

Miocic (18-2) won the belt by defeating Fabricio Werdum in 2016. He has gone on to defend it three times – beating Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou – something no other UFC heavyweight champion has ever done. He’ll look to extend his record, as Cormier returns to the heavyweight division for the first time since defeating Roy Nelson in 2013.

If victorious, Cormier (20-1, 1NC) would become only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two title in two different weight classes at the same time. The only other fighter to do that is Conor McGregor, though the Irishman never defended either belt before eventually being stripped of both titles.

The UFC 226 fight card is stacked, but none of the remaining bouts compares to the co-main event, which features featherweight champion Max Holloway putting his undisputed belt on the line for the second time, as he squares off with top contender Brian Ortega.

Holloway (19-3) has already cemented himself as the top featherweight in the world, but a win over Ortega would only further the cause and extend his winning streak, which currently sits at 12 consecutive bouts.

Ortega (14-0, 1NC) has rocketed up the UFC featherweight ranks, quickly establishing himself as one of the more dynamic fighters in the division. The only blip on his radar thus far was having his debut victory over Mike De La Torre changed to a no contest after he tested positive for drostanolone, an anabolic steroid.

UFC 226 Results: Miocic vs. Cormier

