UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)
Check out the Inside the Octagon preview of the UFC 226 heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. The two champions headline the July 7 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.