Latest UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Fight Card

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
Date: July 7, 2018
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Full Live Results
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Fight Card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)
- Stipe Miocic (c)(18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1, 1NC)*
- Max Holloway (c)(19-3) vs. Brian Ortega (14-0, 1NC)**
- Francis Ngannou (11-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (19-5, 1NC)
- Michael Chiesa (14-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (20-7)
- Gokhan Saki (1-1) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (6-2, 1NC)
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)
- Uriah Hall (13-8) vs. Paulo Costa (11-0)
- Paul Felder (15-3) vs. Mike Perry (11-3)
- Raphael Assuncao (26-5) vs. Rob Font (15-3)
- Curtis Millender (15-3) vs. Max Griffin (14-4)
Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)
- Dan Hooker (16-7) vs. Gilbert Burns (14-2)
- Lando Vannata (9-2-1) vs. Drakkar Klose (8-1-1)
- Jamie Moyle (4-2) vs. Emily Whitmire (2-2)
*For UFC heavyweight championship
*For UFC featherweight championship
