Latest UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Fight Card

July 2, 2018
Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredownUFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
Date: July 7, 2018
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 226 News & Videos

 

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Full Live Results

 

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

  • Stipe Miocic (c)(18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1, 1NC)*
  • Max Holloway (c)(19-3) vs. Brian Ortega (14-0, 1NC)**
  • Francis Ngannou (11-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (19-5, 1NC)
  • Michael Chiesa (14-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (20-7)
  • Gokhan Saki (1-1) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (6-2, 1NC)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

  • Uriah Hall (13-8) vs. Paulo Costa (11-0)
  • Paul Felder (15-3) vs. Mike Perry (11-3)
  • Raphael Assuncao (26-5) vs. Rob Font (15-3)
  • Curtis Millender (15-3) vs. Max Griffin (14-4)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Dan Hooker (16-7) vs. Gilbert Burns (14-2)
  • Lando Vannata (9-2-1) vs. Drakkar Klose (8-1-1)
  • Jamie Moyle (4-2) vs. Emily Whitmire (2-2)

*For UFC heavyweight championship
*For UFC featherweight championship

 

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Full Live Results

 

Stipe Miocic on Daniel Cormier: ‘He Has Never Seen Anything Like Me’

Is the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier the G.O.A.T.?

