UFC 226 Media Call: Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier

June 28, 2018
Never before in UFC history has the heavyweight champion and the light heavyweight champion met in the Octagon with a title on the line. That will happen at UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas when Stipe Miocic puts his heavyweight belt on the line against current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Miocic is already the winningest UFC heavyweight champion in history, but a win over the likes of Cormier, who has been successful at both heavyweight and light heavyweight, would be a huge achievement that also stretches his record to even more difficult to attain heights.

For Cormier, the bout represents legacy, as well. If he beats Miocic, Cormier would join Conor McGregor in becoming only the second fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional belts simultaneously. With his self-dated retirement quickly closing in, Cormier would further cement his place in the annals of MMA history.

Ahead of their UFC 226 headliner, Miocic and Cormier on Thursday fielded questions from reporters on a UFC 226 Media Call.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

               

