UFC 226 Media Call: Max Holloway and Brian Ortega

June 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is looking to finally get in his first fight of the year after injury and the New York State Athletic Commission derailed earlier attempts to get back into the Octagon.

Having won the interim title by defeating Anthony Pettis and then unifying the belts by defeating Jose Aldo, Holloway will be stepping into the second defense of his unified title at UFC 226 when he faces Brian Ortega in the co-main event. Holloway first defended the unified title by defeating Aldo in an immediate rematch after Frankie Edgar had to drop out of a scheduled bout. 

Ortega, however, could prove one of the toughest tests the Hawaiian has faced to date. Despite riding a twelve-fight winning streak, most of the fighters that Holloway has defeated haven’t been as dynamic or carry the size of Ortega, who has wrecked nearly everyone he has faced en route to a 14-0 record. 

Holloway and Ortega fielded questions from members of the media on Thursday on a UFC 226 Media Conference Call ahead of their July 7 showdown in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

               

