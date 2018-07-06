UFC 226 Heavyweights Weigh-in: Derrick Lewis Shoves Francis Ngannou

It’s the big men taking all the top slots at UFC 226 on Saturday after featherweight champion Max Holloway was pulled from his fight with Brian Ortega after displaying continued concussion symptoms.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against 205-pound titleholder Daniel Cormier in the main event, while heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis take the co-main event spot previously held by Holloway vs. Ortega.

At the UFC 226 Ceremonial Weigh-in on Friday, Miocic and Cormier was as cordial as ever, but Ngannou and Lewis got heated to the point that Lewis shoved Ngannou and the two had to be separated.

TRENDING > UFC 226 Official After Daniel Cormier Weighs in Heavier Than Stipe Miocic; Michael Chiesa Misses Weight

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis UFC 226 Weigh-in Video

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Weigh-in Video

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)