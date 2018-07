UFC 226 Fight Motion: Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier Confront Each Other in Super Slo Mo

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the highlights from UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier in super slow motion.

From Daniel Cormier’s stunning knockout of Stipe Miocic to become the heavyweight champion and only the second fighter in UFC history to be a simultaneous two-division titleholder to Cormier’s confrontation with Brock Lesnar to build up a future fight.

