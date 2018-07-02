UFC 226 Embedded: ‘There’s No Bigger Fight the UFC Could Make’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 226 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway adjusts to the heat of Las Vegas, while 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier adjusts to working out at his new size. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic risks life and limb to assemble his soon-to-be-born daughter’s playpen. Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega juggles training, surfing, music and karma. Holloway puts in time at the UFC Performance Institute, and Cormier spends time on the soccer field.

UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.