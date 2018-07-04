UFC 226 Embedded: Shopping Sprees, Promos, and Heavyweights Cutting Weight

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 226 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic arrives in Las Vegas. Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega takes his crew sightseeing and clothes shopping in his hometown. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and featherweight champion Max Holloway check in to begin their fight week duties. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis visits the UFC Performance Institute to help him make the 265-pound weight limit by Friday.

UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.