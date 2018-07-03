UFC 226 Embedded: ‘No Shenanigans!’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 226 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic finishes his training camp but continues his hunt for gold. Opponent and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier packs for fight week. Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega gives a tour of his childhood home.

In Las Vegas, heavyweight Francis Ngannou checks in, while featherweight champion Max Holloway connects with The Ultimate Fighter Finale headliner and fellow Hawaiian Brad Tavares.

UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.