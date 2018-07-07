UFC 226 Embedded: Derrick Lewis Wants Fight with Daniel Cormier If They Both Win

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 6, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 226 Embedded, welterweights Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and lightweights Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day.

The card’s heavyweights head to the press conference, where headliner Daniel Cormier and co-main event star Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry that entertains fans.

UFC President Dana White, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and former champion Dominick Cruz are among the guests backstage. Meanwhile, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Lewis’ opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their January title war.

UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

