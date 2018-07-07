UFC 226 Embedded: Derrick Lewis Wants Fight with Daniel Cormier If They Both Win

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 226 Embedded, welterweights Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and lightweights Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day.

The card’s heavyweights head to the press conference, where headliner Daniel Cormier and co-main event star Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry that entertains fans.

UFC President Dana White, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and former champion Dominick Cruz are among the guests backstage. Meanwhile, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Lewis’ opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their January title war.

UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Questions the Motivation Behind Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.