UFC 226 Embedded: Chiesa Cuts the Cord on Lightweight, Intends to Send Pettis to Bellator

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 226 Embedded, fighters hit the scale with UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes in attendance. Michael Chiesa misses the 155-pound limit and declares it his last trip to lightweight.

At the ceremonial weigh-in, things get heated between Chiesa and opponent Anthony Pettis — as well as between co-main eventers Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis — during their final face-offs.

UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.