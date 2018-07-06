UFC 226 Embedded: Cain Velasquez Helps Daniel Cormier with Final Preparations

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 226 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic trains at a local gym, and opponent Daniel Cormier invites some fans to see him do the same. Both headliners entertain on a larger scale at the official open workouts.

At the UFC Performance Institute, heavyweight Derrick Lewis shares his theory on Pay-Per-View sales. Friends and cardmates Michael Chiesa and Francis Ngannou sharpen their lethal weapons together on the Fourth of July.

UFC 226 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, July on Pay-Per-View.

