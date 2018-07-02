HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 226 Countdown: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

July 2, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of the headlining fighters as they prepare for UFC 226. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic faces light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in a superfight in Saturday’s main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

               

