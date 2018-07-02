UFC 226 Countdown: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of UFC 226 co-main event fighters. Featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on rising star Brian Ortega. UFC 226 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.