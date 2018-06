UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 Fight Motion – Slow Motion Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look back at some of the highlights from UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 in slow motion. The event took place on June 9 at the United Center in Chicago and featured two title fights. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker retained his title in the fight card’s main event while Colby Covington captured the interim welterweight crown.

