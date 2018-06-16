HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 225: The Thrill and The Agony Highlights

June 15, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series. The event took place on June 9 at the United Center in Chicago and featured two title fights. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker retained his belt in a Fight of the Night war against Yoel Romero in the fight card’s main event. In the co-featured bout, Colby Covington won the interim welterweight championship by defeating former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

