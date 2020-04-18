HOT OFF THE WIRE
Flashback Fight: UFC 223 Fight of the Night – Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak

April 18, 2020
(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak were awarded Fight of the Night honors at UFC 223 in what would be remembered as one of the top bouts of the year in 2018. Magomedsharipov ended up winning the bout by unanimous decision on a fight card that saw Rose Namajunas defeat Joanna Jędrzejczyk a second time to retain the women’s strawweight title. In the main event, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated late replacement Al Iaquinta after having multiple opponent changes leading up to the event.

