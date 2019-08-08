HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg happy to leave UFC era behind, insists Dana White tried to damage her brand

UFC Covington vs Lawler recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman seaparated post-show

featuredColby Covington and Kamaru Usman separated by security during volatile UFC on ESPN 5 interview

Colby Covington punches Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5

featuredColby Covington rolls over Robbie Lawler in UFC on ESPN 5 main event

UFC 2: No Way Out Event Page

August 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC 2UFC-2-poster-c
No Way Out
Date: March 11, 1994
Venue: Mammoth Gardens
Location: Denver, CO

ppv buyrate: 300,000
attendance: 2,000

UFC 2 Fight Results

Finale
Royce Gracie def. Patrick Smith by Submission (punches) at 1:17

Semi Finals
Patrick Smith def. Johnny Rhodes by Submission (guillotine choke) at 1:07
Royce Gracie def. Remco Pardoel by Submission (lapel choke) at 1:31

Quarter Finals
Patrick Smith def. Scott Morris by KO (elbows) at 0:30
Johnny Rhodes def. Fred Ettish by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:07
Remco Pardoel def. Orlando Wiet by KO (elbows) at 1:29
Royce Gracie def. Jason DeLucia by Submission (armlock) at 1:07

Opening Round
Scott Morris def. Sean Daugherty by Submission (guillotine choke) at 0:20
Patrick Smith def. Ray Wizard by Submission (guillotine choke) at 0:58
Johnny Rhodes def. David Levicki by Submission (punches) at 12:13
Frank Hamaker def. Thaddeus Luster by Submission (armlock) at 4:52
Orlando Wiet def. Robert Lucarelli by TKO (knees, corner stoppage) at 2:50
Remco Pardoel def. Alberto Cerra Leon by Submission (forearm choke) at 9:51
Jason DeLucia def. Scpott Baker by Submission (punches) at 6:41
Royce Gracie def. Minoki Ichihara by Submission (lapel choke) at 5:08

 

 

FactoidsUFC-2-poster-b
– no weight classes
– no time limit for the matches
– fighter had to win by submission, KO or corner throwing in the towel
– no judges were used
– first UFC event that referee ‘Big John’ McCarthy worked
– Only 16-man tournament in UFC history
– tournament winner won $60,000
– first seven fights were not aired on PPV

 

 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA