UFC 2: No Way Out Event Page

UFC 2

No Way Out

Date: March 11, 1994

Venue: Mammoth Gardens

Location: Denver, CO

ppv buyrate: 300,000

attendance: 2,000



UFC 2 Fight Results



Finale

Royce Gracie def. Patrick Smith by Submission (punches) at 1:17

Semi Finals

Patrick Smith def. Johnny Rhodes by Submission (guillotine choke) at 1:07

Royce Gracie def. Remco Pardoel by Submission (lapel choke) at 1:31

Quarter Finals

Patrick Smith def. Scott Morris by KO (elbows) at 0:30

Johnny Rhodes def. Fred Ettish by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:07

Remco Pardoel def. Orlando Wiet by KO (elbows) at 1:29

Royce Gracie def. Jason DeLucia by Submission (armlock) at 1:07

Opening Round

Scott Morris def. Sean Daugherty by Submission (guillotine choke) at 0:20

Patrick Smith def. Ray Wizard by Submission (guillotine choke) at 0:58

Johnny Rhodes def. David Levicki by Submission (punches) at 12:13

Frank Hamaker def. Thaddeus Luster by Submission (armlock) at 4:52

Orlando Wiet def. Robert Lucarelli by TKO (knees, corner stoppage) at 2:50

Remco Pardoel def. Alberto Cerra Leon by Submission (forearm choke) at 9:51

Jason DeLucia def. Scpott Baker by Submission (punches) at 6:41

Royce Gracie def. Minoki Ichihara by Submission (lapel choke) at 5:08

Factoids

– no weight classes

– no time limit for the matches

– fighter had to win by submission, KO or corner throwing in the towel

– no judges were used

– first UFC event that referee ‘Big John’ McCarthy worked

– Only 16-man tournament in UFC history

– tournament winner won $60,000

– first seven fights were not aired on PPV

