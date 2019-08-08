UFC 2: No Way Out Event Page

UFC 2
No Way Out
Date: March 11, 1994
Venue: Mammoth Gardens
Location: Denver, CO
ppv buyrate: 300,000
attendance: 2,000
UFC 2 Fight Results
Finale
Royce Gracie def. Patrick Smith by Submission (punches) at 1:17
Semi Finals
Patrick Smith def. Johnny Rhodes by Submission (guillotine choke) at 1:07
Royce Gracie def. Remco Pardoel by Submission (lapel choke) at 1:31
Quarter Finals
Patrick Smith def. Scott Morris by KO (elbows) at 0:30
Johnny Rhodes def. Fred Ettish by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:07
Remco Pardoel def. Orlando Wiet by KO (elbows) at 1:29
Royce Gracie def. Jason DeLucia by Submission (armlock) at 1:07
Opening Round
Scott Morris def. Sean Daugherty by Submission (guillotine choke) at 0:20
Patrick Smith def. Ray Wizard by Submission (guillotine choke) at 0:58
Johnny Rhodes def. David Levicki by Submission (punches) at 12:13
Frank Hamaker def. Thaddeus Luster by Submission (armlock) at 4:52
Orlando Wiet def. Robert Lucarelli by TKO (knees, corner stoppage) at 2:50
Remco Pardoel def. Alberto Cerra Leon by Submission (forearm choke) at 9:51
Jason DeLucia def. Scpott Baker by Submission (punches) at 6:41
Royce Gracie def. Minoki Ichihara by Submission (lapel choke) at 5:08
Factoids
– no weight classes
– no time limit for the matches
– fighter had to win by submission, KO or corner throwing in the towel
– no judges were used
– first UFC event that referee ‘Big John’ McCarthy worked
– Only 16-man tournament in UFC history
– tournament winner won $60,000
– first seven fights were not aired on PPV