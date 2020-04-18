Flashback Fight: Watch UFC champ Robbie Lawler knock out Rory MacDonald

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 18, 2020
Robbie Lawler hasn’t fought since last fall, but he’s left us with some memorable moments to tide us over until he returns to the Octagon.

One of those moments was his UFC 189 rematch with Rory MacDonald. Lawler edged out a split decision over the Canadian in their first fight at UFC 167. Four fights later, Lawler captured the UFC welterweight championship. MacDonald was his first title defense.

Lawler left no doubts in the rematch, stopping MacDonald in the championship rounds.

Take a look back at Lawler’s first UFC welterweight title defense, where he bloodied and broke MacDonald.

