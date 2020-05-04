HOT OFF THE WIRE
Flashback fight: Anderson Silva submits Chael Sonnen, snatching victory from jaws of defeat

May 4, 2020
Anderson Silva is one of the greatest UFC champions of all time. But just as his record was piling up victories, he was nearly derailed by Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen rocked Silva throughout their UFC 117 headlining bout. He was dominating as they went into the championship rounds and kept it going into the fifth and final frame. 

Before he could etch his name into the history books, Silva snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. It was a monumental fight for Sonnen, cementing his status as a true contender despite the defeat, but it was also another chapter written in Silva’s book as a legendary champion.

Take a look back into history as Anderson Silva turned around a fight that he was handily losing, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat by submitting Chael Sonnen at UFC 117.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

