UFC 1: The Beginning Event Page

UFC 1
The Beginning
Date: November 12, 1993
Venue: McNichols Sports Arena
Location: Denver, CO
ppv buyrate: 86,000
attendance: 7,800
UFC 1 Fight Results
Finale
Royce Gracie def. Gerard Gordeau by Submission (choke) at 1:44
Semi Finals
Royce Gracie def. Ken Shamrock by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:57
Gerard Gordeau def. Kevin Rosier by TKO (corner stoppage) at 0:59
Quarter Finals
Ken Shamrock def. Patrick Smith by Submission (heel hook) at 1:49
Royce Gracie def. Art Jimmerson by Submission (Choke) at 2:18
Kevin Rosier def. Zane Frazier by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:20
Gerard Gordeau def. Teila Tuli by TKO (head kick) at 0:26
Alternate Bout
Jason DeLucia def. Trent Jenkins by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:52
UFC 1 Factoids
– No judges, no rounds and no weight classes
– 3 Rules: no eye gouging, no biting and no groin shots
– Only way fight ended was by submission, KO or corner throwing in the towel.