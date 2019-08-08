UFC 1: The Beginning Event Page

UFC 1

The Beginning

Date: November 12, 1993

Venue: McNichols Sports Arena

Location: Denver, CO

ppv buyrate: 86,000

attendance: 7,800



UFC 1 Fight Results



Finale

Royce Gracie def. Gerard Gordeau by Submission (choke) at 1:44

Semi Finals

Royce Gracie def. Ken Shamrock by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:57

Gerard Gordeau def. Kevin Rosier by TKO (corner stoppage) at 0:59

Quarter Finals

Ken Shamrock def. Patrick Smith by Submission (heel hook) at 1:49

Royce Gracie def. Art Jimmerson by Submission (Choke) at 2:18

Kevin Rosier def. Zane Frazier by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:20

Gerard Gordeau def. Teila Tuli by TKO (head kick) at 0:26

Alternate Bout

Jason DeLucia def. Trent Jenkins by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:52

UFC 1 Factoids

– No judges, no rounds and no weight classes

– 3 Rules: no eye gouging, no biting and no groin shots

– Only way fight ended was by submission, KO or corner throwing in the towel.