Take a look at the intro for the first UFC event: ‘A battle where anything can happen and probably will’

Look back at how the first ever UFC event in 1993 kicked off its broadcast live from Denver, Colorado. The event was held at McNichols Sports Arena on Nov. 12, 1993.

The historic event was fittingly titled “The Beginning.” The tournament featured fights with no weight classes, rounds, or judges. Royce Gracie won the eight-man tournament and the UFC was born.

(Video courtesy of UFC)