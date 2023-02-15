HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyson Pedro suffered from ‘extreme diarrhea and vomiting’ ahead of UFC 284 loss

February 14, 2023
Tyson Pedro was on the losing end of a unanimous decision to Modestas Bukauskas at UFC 284 in front of his home crowd but he revealed shortly after that he was dealing with an illness.

Pedro posted a video of himself being placed into an ambulance after the fight teasing something plaguing him and then posted another video explaining the details.

According to Pedro he had gastroenteritis.

“The night before my fight, I contracted gastro,” Pedro said in a video posted to Instagram. “It was extreme diarrhea and vomiting for the whole night. When the UFC bus came, I was still on the toilet ground vomiting and if you want to confirm it, you can ask the USADA guy who had to sit there watching me sh*t nonstop while he was trying to take my piss.”

Pedro lost for the first time since 2018 when he was TKO’d by Mauricio Rua.

