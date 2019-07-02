Tyson Nam on X-1 World Events 55 title fight: ‘He’s going to get beat up’

Following a year away from fighting, flyweight Tyson Nam returned to the cage this past April with a second round TKO of Donald Gonzalez at X-1 World Events 54.

For Nam, facing a long layoff and a late arrival in opponent didn’t deter him, as he able to overcome those obstacles and pick up his fifth win in his last six fights.

“It was a little bit over a year before that fight, so it was a little bit of a long layoff due to a contract dispute,” Nam told MMAWeekly.com. “It was good to get back in there and not have to travel as far (as I have in the past like) from Hawaii to Russia, which is like a 36-hour travel time. It was right here in my back yard.

“It was two weeks before the fight and we were scrambling to find somebody to fight. I really wanted to fight. I spent a year just twiddling my thumbs. (Gonzalez) was the only person who said yes. I knew that I was better with stand-up, grappling, conditioning, just overall better. I expected nothing but a finish that night.”

With over 10 years in the fight game, and approaching 30 pro bouts, Nam still feels like he is developing and becoming even better as he’s aged.

“I feel like I’ve added to my arsenal leaps and bounds,” said Nam. “I’m a completely different fighter from three or four years ago. I don’t know what it is, but I feel stronger.

“Even though I’m older, I’m getting better. I’m stronger and just as fast. Even my training seems just to be better. Maybe because I’m eating healthier as I’ve gotten older. I’m getting older but I’m still getting better.”

On Wednesday in Waipahu, Hawaii, Nam (17-9-1) will look to add a title to his resume when he takes on Shojin Miki (6-4) in the 125-pound championship main event of X-1 World Events 55.

“He is going to get beat up,” Nam said of Miki. “He doesn’t have the same experience I do. He hasn’t fought the caliber of guys I’ve fight. Any which way the fight goes, he’s going to get beaten up, punched in the face, kicked. Whatever I want to do to him is going to happen.”

Now that he’s past contract issues which held him out for a year, Nam is looking to make up for lost time and finally make his move to the next level in 2019.

“I feel like I am the best flyweight that has not fought in the UFC,” said Nam. “I should have been in the UFC back in 2012 after knocking out Eduardo Dantas, but due to contract disputes I was not getting that opportunity. In 2017 I knocked out the former number one UFC flyweight, Ali Bagautinov, that even Demetrius Johnson couldn’t finish.

“Right now I’m a free agent, I’m not signed to any big promotion, so if anybody out there wants the best flyweight that’s not signed to a big promotion I’m here waiting for a call.”