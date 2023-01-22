Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to boxing match in a cage

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury challenged former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou to a boxing match using four-ounce gloves.

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out contract with the UFC,” said Fury. “You want to earn some big boy money come see the ‘Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest M.F. on the planet,” said Fury in an interview with Seconds Out.

“Let’s kick it up spicy in a cage, four-ounce gloves, on the Queensberry, and let’s have a badass referee like “Iron” Mike Tyson. Did I just sell that to the world?”

Ngannou recently declined a contract off with the UFC after lengthy negations. The fight promotion released ‘The Predator’ freeing him up to pursue a move to boxing. He and Fury have been building a mega-fight with each other for some time, and it may actually happen. Standing in the way is a potential boxing match between Fury and undefeated Oleksandr Usyk.

“If the contract doesn’t get signed with Osyk next, the fight of the century in boxing, we’ll do the Ngannou fight,” said Fury. “Whether it’s going to be in Las Vegas or Wembley, who will know. Well know quite soon, I think.”

