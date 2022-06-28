Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou trade barbs on Twitter over proposed boxing match

It seems that Tyson Fury is serious about fighting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and he’s making his intentions known on Twitter.

“Thought you wanted some smoke,” Fury wrote with a screengrab of their time in the ring together, Ngannou with a photoshopped chicken on his head. “Let’s do a propper fight! Wembley Stadium 2022.”

Thought you wanted some smoke @francis_ngannou 🐓



Lets do a propper fight!



Wembley Stadium 2022 🏟 pic.twitter.com/S6WnpWBSx7 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 27, 2022

Ngannou saw the tweet and fired back with a stern response of his own.

“Don’t you dare think that I take my eyes out of you. You’re still my priority ! I’m coming for all the smoke 2023,” Ngannou tweeted.

He followed that up with a second tweet writing, “What do you mean when you say “PROPER” fight? because I’m a real fighter, and I can make it a la carte for you since you can’t handle it all.”

Ngannou is currently on break from the UFC due to undergoing knee surgery, which is perhaps why Ngannou suggested 2023.

Either way, both men are game for a fight.

“Bring it on big boy. You wouldn’t last a round me muscles,” Fury tweeted.

Now let’s see if the UFC will allow it.