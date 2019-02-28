Tyron Woodley’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley puts his belt on the line again when he faces Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 on March 2. Take a look back at Woodley’s top 5 finishes in the UFC.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman knows everything Tyron Woodley does well, he just does better

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.