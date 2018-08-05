Tyron Woodley’s Shrug’s Off Lack of Colby Covington Fight and His Donald Trump Photo Opp

While interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has been making the news lately with his photo opp with U.S. President Donald Trump, Tyron Woodley has been focused on his next fight. He is set to put his belt on the line against Darren Till on Sept. 8 at UFC 228 in Dallas, which will make Covington’s title null and void.

And at the end of the day, that doesn’t seem to bother Woodley one bit.

