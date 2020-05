Tyron Woodley would absolutely move to middleweight and fight Israel Adesanya

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is emphatic that he would entertain moving up to middleweight to fight 185-pound champ Israel Adesanya.

That fight probably won’t be next for Woodley, but he is looking to fight again soon. So when is he going to return to the Octagon now that the UFC is getting ready to restart operations? Woodley addresses that as well.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)