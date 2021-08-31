Tyron Woodley willing to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo in order to secure rematch

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 31, 2021
The past week has been a roller coaster for Tyron Woodley.

The former UFC welterweight champion dropped a split decision to YouTube sensation and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul (4-0) last Sunday, but potentially set himself up for redemption and another big payday with a call for a rematch in the post-fight interview.

Paul responded to his proposition and said if Woodley got a tattoo that read ‘I love Jake Paul’, he will fight Woodley again.

‘The Problem Child’ later laid out the stipulations for the tattoo bet on Twitter.

While it appears that Paul could be complicating things, in Woodley’s opinion, everything is actually quite simple.

“He said, ‘If you get the tattoo tonight, we will give you a rematch.’ and I said ‘Bet. Let’s run it,’” Woodley said to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. “I don’t know where this tattoo lady at.”

When questioned on how humiliating this potential tattoo could be, Woodley looks at it differently.

“I don’t give a f–k, it’s a whole movie. It’s a whole part of the story, ‘cause when I whoop his ass, I’m gonna look at that tattoo and I’m gonna laugh,” Woodley said. “And it’s probably gonna be a trilogy. Because he’s gonna wanna try to get [a win] back and then we gonna have a whole fucking Rocky thing.”

With another fight against Woodley or a potential fight against Tommy Fury on the table for Paul, it appears the tattoo ordeal is Woodley’s last opportunity to get a rematch.

