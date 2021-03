Tyron Woodley welcomes the smoke heading into UFC 260

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces No. 10 ranked Vicente Luque in the UFC 260 co-main event on Saturday looking to snap a losing streak.

Woodley will enter the cage at the UFC Apex on Saturday on a three-fight losing streak, but the loses are to the top three 170-pound fighters in the world. “The Chosen One” will look to get back in the win column and put himself back in contender status.

