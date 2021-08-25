HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tyron Woodley was worried Jake Paul would pull out of boxing match

August 25, 2021
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is scheduled to face YouTube personality turned boxer Jake Paul on Sunday in a professional boxing bout. When the fight was first signed, Woodley was worried that Paul would pull out of the bout.

Now that it’s fight week, Woodley believes it’s too late for Paul to withdraw.

“I feel like it’s too late. He’s going to be the biggest bitch in the history of female dogs if he backs out of this fight now,” Woodley said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

The match takes place on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Days away from the fight, Woodley’s concern has shifted to any last-minute developments that could prevent the fight from happening.

“If he tries to pull a COVID-19, I’m coming to his hotel. I’m sticking the Q-Tip in his nose. I’m going to do it for seven tests. I want to see some X-rays,” Woodley said. “I want the doctor to produce the thing to me personally.

