Tyron Woodley wants to win his belt back and challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov (video)

In the latest Hollywood Beatdown, Tyron Woodley reacted to Kobe Bryant’s controversial IG post about his daughter’s youth basketball team. Also, Woodley called out current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying he wants to get his belt back and then fight the champ.

