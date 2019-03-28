Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler 2 booked for UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis

A pair of former champions will clash again when Tyron Woodley faces Robbie Lawler in the main event at UFC Fight Night from Minneapolis on June 29.

The fight was confirmed from sources close to the contest following an initial report from ESPN. The card will originate from the Target Center and air live on ESPN.

Woodley is coming off a five round decision loss to Kamaru Usman in the fight that cost him the welterweight title at UFC 235 in March. Prior to that setback, Woodley was undefeated in seven consecutive fights including his first round knockout against Lawler in 2016 to win the welterweight championship.

Now Woodley will attempt to get back into the contender’s race when he returns on June 29.

As for Lawler, he’s coming off a loss to Ben Askren in his last fight, which marked his third defeat in his past four fights. Lawler blasted Askren with punches early in the opening round but then got caught in a bulldog choke that ended with referee Herb Dean stopping the fight.

Lawler protested afterwards that he was never unconscious from the choke and he never tapped but the fight was already stopped. Immediately after the fight was finished, UFC president Dana White said he wanted to book the rematch but within two weeks time he changed his mind and now Lawler will face Woodley instead.

The rematch between Woodley and Lawler will headline the UFC Fight Night card from Minneapolis on June 29 with more fights to be added in the coming weeks.